VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGY is 1.61.

The public float for EGY is 105.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGY on March 31, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EGY) stock’s latest price update

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 4.55. However, the company has seen a 6.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGY’s Market Performance

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has experienced a 6.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.14% drop in the past month, and a 0.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for EGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for EGY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.87% for the last 200 days.

EGY Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 133,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $21,650 using the latest closing price.

Bain Ronald Y, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bain Ronald Y is holding 24,808 shares at $23,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.