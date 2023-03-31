United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 8.59. but the company has seen a -1.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is above average at 7.60x. The 36-month beta value for UMC is also noteworthy at 1.28.

The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on March 31, 2023 was 7.72M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stock saw an increase of -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.21% and a quarterly increase of 33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of 22.34% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 33.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.