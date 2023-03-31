Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) Stock

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has gone up by 11.14% for the week, with a 40.90% rise in the past month and a 24.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.52% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 43.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AU is $21.91, which is -$4.05 below the current market price. The public float for AU is 412.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for AU on March 31, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has increased by 6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 22.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has gone up by 11.14% for the week, with a 40.90% rise in the past month and a 24.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.52% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 43.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +39.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.05. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.