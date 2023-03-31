Understanding the 2.50% Volatility Levels of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has gone up by 2.52% for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a 2.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is above average at 20.14x. The 36-month beta value for CP is also noteworthy at 0.83.

The public float for CP is 929.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of CP on March 31, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has increased by 1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 75.93. However, the company has seen a 2.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CP, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

CP Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.85. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.