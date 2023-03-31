TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 58.16. however, the company has experienced a 3.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is above average at 7.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is $71.60, which is $14.58 above the current market price. The public float for TTE is 2.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTE on March 31, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

The stock of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a -5.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for TTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTE reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for TTE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

TTE Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.13. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.