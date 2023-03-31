The Volatility of CVS Health Corporation’s (CVS) Stock: A 3.22% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, CVS stock has gone up by 3.22%, with a monthly decline of -9.42% and a quarterly plunge of -19.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for CVS Health Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for CVS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVS is $111.22, which is $38.82 above the current price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVS on March 31, 2023 was 9.19M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 74.09. but the company has seen a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the price at $124. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CVS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CVS Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.13. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Moriarty Thomas M, who sale 137,466 shares at the price of $98.36 back on Dec 15. After this action, Moriarty Thomas M now owns 608,129 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $13,521,180 using the latest closing price.

Lotvin Alan, the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of CVS Health Corporation, sale 22,541 shares at $104.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lotvin Alan is holding 109,183 shares at $2,344,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.