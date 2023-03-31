The Volatility of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) Stock: A 0.51% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has gone up by 0.51% for the week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month and a -1.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is 33.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $62.15, which is $10.32 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 454.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On March 31, 2023, AEM’s average trading volume was 3.10M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 51.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has gone up by 0.51% for the week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month and a -1.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.94. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.32 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.