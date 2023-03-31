The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (CSSE) Stock

The stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has gone down by -27.01% for the week, with a -54.69% drop in the past month and a -66.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.37% for CSSE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.49% for CSSE stock, with a simple moving average of -72.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is $19.00, which is $20.23 above the current market price. The public float for CSSE is 12.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSSE on March 31, 2023 was 108.72K shares.

CSSE) stock’s latest price update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE)’s stock price has decreased by -41.38 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that A Small-Cap Way to Play Streaming’s Next Big Opportunity

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

The stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has gone down by -27.01% for the week, with a -54.69% drop in the past month and a -66.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.37% for CSSE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.49% for CSSE stock, with a simple moving average of -72.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSSE reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CSSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CSSE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CSSE Trading at -58.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -53.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -25.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -63.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from Apollo Management Holdings GP, who sale 2,490,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, Apollo Management Holdings GP, now owns 864,933 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $12,450,000 using the latest closing price.

Apollo Management Holdings GP, the 10% Owner of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., sale 2,490,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Apollo Management Holdings GP, is holding 864,933 shares at $12,450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.91 for the present operating margin

+23.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -45.66. The total capital return value is set at -26.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.20. Equity return is now at value -90.60, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE), the company’s capital structure generated 60.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.80. Total debt to assets is 22.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.