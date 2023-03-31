The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) Stock

In the past week, AMV stock has gone down by -9.83%, with a monthly decline of -31.90% and a quarterly plunge of -84.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.15% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -92.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for AMV is $3.50, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AMV on March 31, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

AMV) stock’s latest price update

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has decreased by -7.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV Trading at -66.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -9.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7417. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -81.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.