The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for WTER is 138.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of WTER was 1.26M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WTER) stock’s latest price update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTER’s Market Performance

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has seen a 16.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -21.28% decline in the past month and a 1.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for WTER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for WTER stock, with a simple moving average of -47.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTER reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for WTER stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

WTER Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -24.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1643. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw -4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTER starting from RAUCH DAVID ERIC, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 23. After this action, RAUCH DAVID ERIC now owns 100,000 shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.36 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -65.32. The total capital return value is set at -296.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -662.56.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), the company’s capital structure generated 2,075.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.40. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.