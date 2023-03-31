The 48.96% Simple Moving Average of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has seen a 4.56% increase in the past week, with a 3.73% gain in the past month, and a 36.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for AXON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for AXON stock, with a simple moving average of 48.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is above average at 107.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is $235.55, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 67.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXON on March 31, 2023 was 773.10K shares.

AXON) stock’s latest price update

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 217.70. however, the company has experienced a 4.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Sonos Loses CFO as It Faces Economic Headwinds

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $263 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXON, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

AXON Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.82. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 36.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from SMITH PATRICK W, who sale 39,119 shares at the price of $215.81 back on Mar 28. After this action, SMITH PATRICK W now owns 2,798,701 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $8,442,158 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 34,275 shares at $217.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 2,771,744 shares at $7,463,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.