The -10.53% Simple Moving Average of Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has gone down by -6.10% for the week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month and a 131.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.57% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for BITF is $2.00, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume for BITF on March 31, 2023 was 4.74M shares.

BITF) stock's latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BITF Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8756. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 110.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.