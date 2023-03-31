Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TSHA stock has gone up by 3.44%, with a monthly decline of -30.38% and a quarterly plunge of -62.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for TSHA stock, with a simple moving average of -70.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) by analysts is $4.56, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for TSHA is 37.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TSHA was 528.43K shares.

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s stock price has increased by 11.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

In the past week, TSHA stock has gone up by 3.44%, with a monthly decline of -30.38% and a quarterly plunge of -62.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for TSHA stock, with a simple moving average of -70.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSHA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TSHA Trading at -36.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -31.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8324. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -67.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Oct 31. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 1,642,202 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 3,325 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 266,121 shares at $11,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

The total capital return value is set at -84.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.18. Equity return is now at value -338.40, with -101.40 for asset returns.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 66.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.81. Total debt to assets is 29.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.