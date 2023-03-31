Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has gone down by -12.66% for the week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month and a -7.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.00% for TH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.25% for TH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is 21.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TH is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is $20.67, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for TH is 27.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.28% of that float. On March 31, 2023, TH’s average trading volume was 583.94K shares.

TH) stock’s latest price update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)’s stock price has decreased by -10.45 compared to its previous closing price of 15.41. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/21 that Bitcoin, Virgin Galactic, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TH reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for TH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

TH Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH fell by -14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp. saw -8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Vlacich Jason Paul, who sale 48,000 shares at the price of $16.62 back on Mar 20. After this action, Vlacich Jason Paul now owns 22,248 shares of Target Hospitality Corp., valued at $797,520 using the latest closing price.

Kalamaras Eric, the EVP and CFO of Target Hospitality Corp., sale 2,190 shares at $16.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Kalamaras Eric is holding 81,134 shares at $36,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.74 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Hospitality Corp. stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 35.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), the company’s capital structure generated 176.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.85. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.