Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 92.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is above average at 14.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.

The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSM on March 31, 2023 was 13.20M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a -2.24% decrease in the past week, with a 4.58% rise in the past month, and a 26.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.21% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.35. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.