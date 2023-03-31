T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, TMUS stock has gone up by 1.60%, with a monthly gain of 2.32% and a quarterly surge of 4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $178.23, which is $33.38 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on March 31, 2023 was 5.31M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 143.81. however, the company has experienced a 1.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Fixed Wireless Is the New Telecom Thing. 2 Big Plays.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

In the past week, TMUS stock has gone up by 1.60%, with a monthly gain of 2.32% and a quarterly surge of 4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.85. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Ray Neville R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $140.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, Ray Neville R now owns 300,642 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $7,021,500 using the latest closing price.

Field Callie R, the President, Business Group of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 2,287 shares at $141.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Field Callie R is holding 93,916 shares at $324,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.