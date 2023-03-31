Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has gone up by 8.77% for the week, with a -18.24% drop in the past month and a -16.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.13% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.47% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -30.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is $35.17, which is $20.35 above the current market price. The public float for NOVA is 105.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOVA on March 31, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has increased by 3.38 compared to its previous closing price of 13.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $28 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NOVA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Santo Salvo John T, who sale 12,679 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Mar 29. After this action, Santo Salvo John T now owns 75,079 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $171,166 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., purchase 400 shares at $12.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Berger William J is holding 292,725 shares at $5,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.