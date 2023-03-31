Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STBX on March 31, 2023 was 365.16K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STBX’s Market Performance

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has seen a 6.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.27% gain in the past month and a 25.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.42% for STBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.39% for STBX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.53% for the last 200 days.

STBX Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +7.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.