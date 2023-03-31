Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLI is 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLI is $9.54, The public float for SLI is 157.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLI on March 31, 2023 was 798.57K shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. however, the company has experienced a 11.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLI’s Market Performance

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has experienced a 11.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.55% drop in the past month, and a 22.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.00% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -32.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.