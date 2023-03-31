SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) by analysts is $4.23, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 156.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 12.92M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has seen a 0.51% increase for the week, with a -30.14% drop in the past month and a 97.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.23% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.01% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at -24.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MARCUS LAWRENCE, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Mar 24. After this action, MARCUS LAWRENCE now owns 795,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $151,155 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 48,905 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 870,846 shares at $95,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 57.10, with -171.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.