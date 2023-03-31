Should You Invest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GREE is $1.69, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for GREE is 15.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume for GREE on March 31, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

GREE) stock’s latest price update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GREE’s Market Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.01% decline in the past month and a 43.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for GREE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.71% for GREE stock, with a simple moving average of -73.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GREE reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for GREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

GREE Trading at -33.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4240. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw 37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P, who sale 6,504 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P now owns 37,113 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., valued at $2,732 using the latest closing price.

Rothaupt Daniel, the Director of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., sale 3,470 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothaupt Daniel is holding 20,530 shares at $1,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.47 for the present operating margin

+56.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at -42.07. The total capital return value is set at 19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.00. Equity return is now at value -110.00, with -48.60 for asset returns.

Based on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.07. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.