Should You Invest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATAI is $11.88, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for ATAI is 150.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume for ATAI on March 31, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

ATAI) stock’s latest price update

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. However, the company has experienced a 34.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI’s stock has risen by 34.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly drop of -32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.58% for Atai Life Sciences N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.34% for ATAI stock, with a simple moving average of -46.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ATAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

ATAI Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +34.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3433. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -39.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 1,214,297 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Mar 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 32,086,697 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $1,600,443 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian, the of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 70,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brand Florian is holding 70,000 shares at $103,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62140.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. Equity return is now at value -58.50, with -52.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.