Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SJR is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SJR is $30.21, which is -$0.46 below the current price. The public float for SJR is 464.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJR on March 31, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR)’s stock price has increased by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 28.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SJR’s Market Performance

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has experienced a 5.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.67% rise in the past month, and a 13.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for SJR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for SJR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

SJR Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJR rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.61. In addition, Shaw Communications Inc. saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.99 for the present operating margin

+23.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shaw Communications Inc. stands at +14.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.49. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), the company’s capital structure generated 94.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.54. Total debt to assets is 37.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.