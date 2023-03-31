Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) is $1.00, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for SHPW is 39.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHPW on March 31, 2023 was 159.88K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SHPW) stock’s latest price update

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW)’s stock price has decreased by -20.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHPW’s Market Performance

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has experienced a -21.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.10% drop in the past month, and a -41.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for SHPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.41% for SHPW stock, with a simple moving average of -54.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHPW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SHPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHPW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $12 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHPW reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SHPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SHPW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

SHPW Trading at -38.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -34.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPW fell by -21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4157. In addition, Shapeways Holdings Inc. saw -40.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPW starting from Nied Joseph Andrew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Dec 08. After this action, Nied Joseph Andrew now owns 438,526 shares of Shapeways Holdings Inc., valued at $2,987 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Leslie C.G., the Director of Shapeways Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Campbell Leslie C.G. is holding 137,828 shares at $31,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.87 for the present operating margin

+47.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shapeways Holdings Inc. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at -7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.