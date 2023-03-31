Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has decreased by -4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 5.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MCRB is at 2.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MCRB is $11.00, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 116.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.00% of that float. The average trading volume for MCRB on March 31, 2023 was 891.43K shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB’s stock has seen a -5.64% decrease for the week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month and a 4.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.92% for MCRB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to MCRB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 5,012 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Oct 31. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 46,734 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,745 using the latest closing price.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, the 10% Owner of Seres Therapeutics Inc., purchase 8,738,243 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge is holding 5,875,711 shares at $27,525,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Equity return is now at value -548.60, with -79.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.