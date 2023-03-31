SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a 15.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -24.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is $20.81, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for S is 210.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of S on March 31, 2023 was 5.73M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has increased by 2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of S

The stock of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a 15.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -24.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to S, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

S Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Bernhardt David J., who sale 1,538 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Mar 28. After this action, Bernhardt David J. now owns 391,887 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $23,378 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 1,538 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 391,887 shares at $23,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.49 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -132.37. The total capital return value is set at -26.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.92. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc. (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.73. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.