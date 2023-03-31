Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 63.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Seagate Is Slashing 8% of Its Workforce. It’s Cutting Costs as Demand Slows.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 23.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for STX is 205.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On March 31, 2023, STX’s average trading volume was 2.57M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stock saw an increase of 5.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly increase of 27.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $82 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STX, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

STX Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.06. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.