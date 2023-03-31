Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is above average at 116.20x. The 36-month beta value for PSTG is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSTG is $35.56, which is $10.93 above than the current price. The public float for PSTG is 281.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.63% of that float. The average trading volume of PSTG on March 31, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PSTG) stock’s latest price update

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 24.64. However, the company has experienced a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Pure Storage Guidance Misses Street Estimates as Companies Cut IT Spending

PSTG’s Market Performance

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has seen a 2.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.03% decline in the past month and a -5.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for PSTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.67% for PSTG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSTG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

PSTG Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from FitzSimons Dan, who sale 28,481 shares at the price of $24.49 back on Mar 21. After this action, FitzSimons Dan now owns 192,530 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $697,577 using the latest closing price.

Krysler P. Kevan, the Chief Financial Officer of Pure Storage Inc., sale 27,679 shares at $27.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Krysler P. Kevan is holding 480,831 shares at $748,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc. stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38.

Based on Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 79.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.37. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.