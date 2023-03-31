Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 102.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGNY is 1.57.

The public float for PGNY is 81.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.09% of that float. On March 31, 2023, PGNY’s average trading volume was 958.48K shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s stock price has decreased by -4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 32.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGNY’s Market Performance

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has seen a -5.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.15% decline in the past month and a 2.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for PGNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.57% for PGNY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $34 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.24. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Progyny Inc., sale 1,041 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 223,901 shares at $36,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.