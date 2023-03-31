Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE)’s stock price has increased by 28.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Right Now?

The public float for PRE is 76.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for PRE on March 31, 2023 was 938.30K shares.

PRE’s Market Performance

PRE’s stock has seen a 30.72% increase for the week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month and a -49.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.76% for Prenetics Global Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.92% for PRE stock, with a simple moving average of -62.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

PRE Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRE rose by +30.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8664. In addition, Prenetics Global Limited saw -48.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prenetics Global Limited stands at -69.06. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.87. Equity return is now at value 343.90, with -158.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prenetics Global Limited (PRE), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.