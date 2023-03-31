PEDEVCO Corp.’s (PED) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PED stock has gone up by 17.16%, with a monthly gain of 0.92% and a quarterly plunge of -9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for PEDEVCO Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.49% for PED stock, with a simple moving average of -7.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) Right Now?

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PED is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PED is $2.28, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for PED is 26.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for PED on March 31, 2023 was 174.07K shares.

PED) stock’s latest price update

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED)’s stock price has increased by 7.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. but the company has seen a 17.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PED stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.80 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2015.

PED Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PED rose by +21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8999. In addition, PEDEVCO Corp. saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PED starting from KUKES SIMON G, who purchase 263,931 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Mar 30. After this action, KUKES SIMON G now owns 6,391,497 shares of PEDEVCO Corp., valued at $247,092 using the latest closing price.

Clark Moore, the Executive VP of PEDEVCO Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Clark Moore is holding 775,000 shares at $53,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.15 for the present operating margin

+16.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for PEDEVCO Corp. stands at -8.19. The total capital return value is set at -4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.55. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.21. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.