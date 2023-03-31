Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has decreased by -8.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. however, the company has experienced a -13.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $5.75, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 14.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On March 31, 2023, PBLA’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has seen a -13.50% decrease for the week, with a -58.21% drop in the past month and a -87.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.43% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.08% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -97.38% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -66.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -56.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6130. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 958.10, with -508.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.