Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 193.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2513.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PANW is $221.81, which is $24.07 above the current price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on March 31, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW’s stock has seen a 3.13% increase for the week, with a 4.06% rise in the past month and a 40.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.70. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 41.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 555 shares at the price of $184.59 back on Mar 14. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 5,223 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $102,447 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $185.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 612,745 shares at $8,388,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.