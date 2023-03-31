PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAGS is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAGS is $70.03, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGS on March 31, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stock saw a decrease of 8.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.