Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is 13.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPRO is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is $10.10, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for LPRO is 112.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On March 31, 2023, LPRO’s average trading volume was 899.74K shares.

LPRO) stock’s latest price update

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 7.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPRO’s Market Performance

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has experienced a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.01% rise in the past month, and a 8.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for LPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -17.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LPRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

LPRO Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.35 for the present operating margin

+88.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at +37.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.97. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 71.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.