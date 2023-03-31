ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has increased by 2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 79.87. However, the company has seen a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ON is $91.46, which is $10.29 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ON on March 31, 2023 was 7.14M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stock saw an increase of 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.60% and a quarterly increase of 35.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.49% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 20.68% for the last 200 days.

ON Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.32. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $79.18 back on Mar 15. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 606,212 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $395,900 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 209,781 shares at $320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.