Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is above average at 12.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is $13.75, which is $8.37 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 15.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NINE on March 31, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE stock saw a decrease of 8.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.59% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -44.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -48.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -62.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sold 107,284 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Mar 10. After this action, Crombie David now owns 281,712 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $741,332 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R. sale 27,460 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 150,676 shares at $192,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Equity return is now at value -39.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.