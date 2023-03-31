NIKE Inc. (NKE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKE is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NKE is $137.57, which is $16.18 above the current price. The public float for NKE is 939.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on March 31, 2023 was 6.35M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 120.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Nike Sales Jump as It Works Through Inventory Glut

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE’s stock has fallen by -0.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.28% and a quarterly rise of 4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for NIKE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $154 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NKE Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.76. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Henry Peter B., who purchase 557 shares at the price of $125.45 back on Feb 07. After this action, Henry Peter B. now owns 4,062 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $69,876 using the latest closing price.

Matheson Monique S., the EVP: CHRO of NIKE Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $124.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Matheson Monique S. is holding 60,213 shares at $620,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.92. The total capital return value is set at 25.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.21. Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 82.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.