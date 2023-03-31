New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a 1.75% increase in the past week, with a -3.68% drop in the past month, and a 8.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 30.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDU is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDU is $50.73, which is $11.22 above than the current price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on March 31, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 40.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.98. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.