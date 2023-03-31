Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAVB is 1.51.

The public float for NAVB is 22.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On March 31, 2023, NAVB’s average trading volume was 147.09K shares.

NAVB) stock’s latest price update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB)’s stock price has decreased by -20.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. but the company has seen a -12.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NAVB’s Market Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has seen a -12.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.15% decline in the past month and a 40.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for NAVB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.93% for NAVB stock, with a simple moving average of -29.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVB stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for NAVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAVB in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $2 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2013.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAVB reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for NAVB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2013.

Burrill Institutional Research gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to NAVB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

NAVB Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -27.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3056. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw 21.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Equity return is now at value 402.50, with -254.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.