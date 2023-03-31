Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MVST is 1.28.

The average price predicted by analysts for MVST is $8.00, which is $6.89 above the current price. The public float for MVST is 177.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MVST on March 31, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

MVST’s Market Performance

MVST stock saw a decrease of -7.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.12% for MVST stock, with a simple moving average of -44.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MVST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MVST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

MVST Trading at -22.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2265. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw -27.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVST starting from Smith Shane, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smith Shane now owns 250,000 shares of Microvast Holdings Inc., valued at $625,000 using the latest closing price.

Webster Craig, the Chief Financial Officer of Microvast Holdings Inc., purchase 287,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Webster Craig is holding 315,077 shares at $737,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.