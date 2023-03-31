Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 17.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is $21.36, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on March 31, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has seen a 2.37% increase for the week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month and a 3.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Manulife Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.06% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.46. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.