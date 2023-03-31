Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 21.76. however, the company has experienced a 7.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by analysts is $33.07, which is $11.4 above the current market price. The public float for LNC is 153.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LNC was 3.65M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has seen a 7.06% increase in the past week, with a -29.81% drop in the past month, and a -26.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for LNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.01% for LNC stock, with a simple moving average of -45.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to LNC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at -26.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -28.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Kennedy John Christopher, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kennedy John Christopher now owns 20,336 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $46,185 using the latest closing price.

Connelly Deirdre P, the Director of Lincoln National Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $37.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Connelly Deirdre P is holding 4,000 shares at $112,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at -11.90. The total capital return value is set at -14.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -30.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.70. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.