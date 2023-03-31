Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 3.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is $16.67, which is $14.34 above the current market price. The public float for KZR is 54.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KZR on March 31, 2023 was 817.18K shares.

KZR’s Market Performance

KZR’s stock has seen a -5.67% decrease for the week, with a -43.72% drop in the past month and a -52.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.29% for KZR stock, with a simple moving average of -58.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KZR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KZR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

KZR Trading at -44.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -41.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw -55.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.39. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.