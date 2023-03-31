KBR Inc. (KBR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of KBR Inc. (KBR) has gone up by 4.64% for the week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month and a 4.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for KBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for KBR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Right Now?

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for KBR is 135.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on March 31, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

KBR) stock’s latest price update

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 53.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

The stock of KBR Inc. (KBR) has gone up by 4.64% for the week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month and a 4.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for KBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for KBR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

KBR Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.09. In addition, KBR Inc. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from LYLES LESTER L, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $54.81 back on Mar 09. After this action, LYLES LESTER L now owns 60,462 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $931,777 using the latest closing price.

Myles Jennifer, the EVP, Chief People Officer of KBR Inc., sale 4,714 shares at $54.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Myles Jennifer is holding 69,902 shares at $256,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.22 for the present operating margin

+12.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc. (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 122.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.01. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KBR Inc. (KBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.