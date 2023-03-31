Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a 6.46% increase in the past week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month, and a 29.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JOBY is $7.67, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for JOBY is 365.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on March 31, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has increased by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. However, the company has seen a 6.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to JOBY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $3.76 back on Mar 15. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 127,814 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $16,221 using the latest closing price.

Bowles Gregory, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 42,151 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Bowles Gregory is holding 32,851 shares at $210,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.