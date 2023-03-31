iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is $58.73, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 417.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on March 31, 2023 was 19.05M shares.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 7.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IQ’s Market Performance

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.38% gain in the past month and a 61.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for IQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.20% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of 60.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQ reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $4.70. The rating they have provided for IQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IQ, setting the target price at $5.10 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IQ Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 349.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.74. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.