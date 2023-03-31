International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has increased by 2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 25.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is 19.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IGT is 1.89.

The average price recommended by analysts for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is $34.32, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 103.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On March 31, 2023, IGT’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a 6.40% increase in the past week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month, and a 17.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for IGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for IGT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.20. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.