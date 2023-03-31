Inpixon (INPX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 14.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for INPX on March 31, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has increased by 6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX’s stock has risen by 5.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -63.37% and a quarterly drop of -76.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.78% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.70% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -93.38% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -61.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares sank -59.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5223. In addition, Inpixon saw -78.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.81 for the present operating margin

+44.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -432.35. The total capital return value is set at -53.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.62. Equity return is now at value -181.50, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.98. Total debt to assets is 3.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.