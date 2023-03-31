Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is 8.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMMR is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is $10.50, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for IMMR is 31.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On March 31, 2023, IMMR’s average trading volume was 337.54K shares.

IMMR) stock’s latest price update

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR)’s stock price has increased by 7.34 compared to its previous closing price of 8.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMMR’s Market Performance

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has experienced a 10.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.06% rise in the past month, and a 30.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for IMMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.66% for IMMR stock, with a simple moving average of 39.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for IMMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $11 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

IMMR Trading at 18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw 28.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Jose Francis, who sale 1,441 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Mar 10. After this action, Jose Francis now owns 28,032 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $11,067 using the latest closing price.

Akerman Aaron, the Chief Financial Officer of Immersion Corporation, sale 966 shares at $7.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Akerman Aaron is holding 45,301 shares at $6,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.49 for the present operating margin

+97.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immersion Corporation stands at +79.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.47. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Immersion Corporation (IMMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.